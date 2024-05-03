The kids from ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ are all SUPER grown up now, and we’re not OK

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — The adorable trio of child actors from the 1993 classic comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire,” which starred the late and great Robin Williams, are all grown up and looking back on their seminal time together.

Mara Wilson shared a picture of herself alongside “Doubtfire” costars Matthew Lawrence and Lisa Jakub to her verified Instagram on Thursday, on the occasion of the group appearing on Lawrence’s “Brotherly Love Podcast” with his brothers Joey and Andrew.

“So funny that the same week I went to San Francisco, I got to reunite with my Doubtfire siblings!” Wilson wrote, adding that “it’s always a joy to see” them.

Jakub also posted the photo to Instagram, writing in the caption, “The sisters had so much fun hanging out with the brothers. @marawilson and @matthewlawrence still feel like my siblings- even 30 years after filming Mrs Doubtfire.”

In a “Brotherly Love” podcast episode, which was released on Friday, the cast members reflected on what it was like to work with Williams, who was famous for always going off book. Wilson also remarked that as a ’90s child star, she often felt like she was “raised by hunks.”

Robin Williams died in 2014 at the age of 63.

“Mrs. Doubtfire” costarred Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan and Harvey Fierstein, and followed a divorced father of three (Williams) who invents the titular female housekeeper persona to be closer to his children in the midst of a bitter custody dispute. The movie won the 1994 Oscar for best makeup.

