NYPD body cameras show mother pleading “Don’t shoot!” before officers kill her 19-year-old son

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general’s office has released police body camera footage showing New York City police officers shooting and killing a 19-year-old man who had called 911 during a mental health crisis. The video was released as part of the investigation into the March 27 death of Win Rozario inside the family’s home. Police have said the officers had no choice but to shoot when Rozario came at them with scissors. Rozario’s family says the officers should be fired and prosecuted for murder.

