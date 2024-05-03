Housing market remains unfavorable in El Paso County, but interest rates could fall in next year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - With interest rates up, the housing market in southern Colorado still faces less than favorable conditions. Still, one local expert says to expect a tax cut in the near future.

Tatiana Bailey runs a local firm called Data Driven Economic Strategies. She says that ever since the post-pandemic surge in the housing market that happened in 2022, there have been fewer houses on the market, and those that are, are sitting for more than a month at a time.

An expert in El Paso County told KRDO 13 that interest rates, which sit at about seven percent for a 30-year mortgage, will likely see a cut within the next six to 12 months. It wouldn't bring those rates down to the three percent we saw just a few years ago coming out of the pandemic, but it would be enough to cut about a thousand dollars from your monthly payment.

According to the latest data in the Pikes Peak Region, total home sales dropped in the last two years by nearly 1,600 homes, and those homes that are on the market, are sitting for as long as 40 days as of April. These numbers pale in comparison to the post-COVID surge and it's a result of people of all ages hanging on to those low-interest rates they got during that period.

The demand for housing still remains high in El Paso County though, and local economists say first-time homebuyers should not shy away from going for a home this summer, especially if they re-finance once rates get cut in the near future.