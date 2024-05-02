Planned Parenthood now offering hormone therapy in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs location of Planned Parenthood will now be offering hormone therapy to those over the age of 18. The Colorado Springs clinic now joins others across the state that already offer the service.

In a change that's been sweeping Planned Parenthood locations across the states for the past five years, the Colorado Springs location of Planned Parenthood will now be offering hormone therapy to those over the age of 18.

KRDO13 requested an interview with the organization, which they declined, sending this statement:

“Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains (PPRM) is proud to offer gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) at our Colorado Springs health center. Colorado Springs is the third Planned Parenthood health center in Colorado to begin offering GAHT care in addition to Denver and Salida. We also provide telehealth GAHT care through our Virtual Care Center. Our work at PPRM is rooted in values of compassion, respect, equity and inclusive community support. Offering gender-affirming hormone therapy is a natural extension of these values, demonstrating our commitment to providing health care services that honor the life, dignity and identity of every individual. This is life-saving care and we take pride in offering this support for patients across Colorado and to those that travel to Colorado from other states." - A spokesperson for Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood CEO tells KRDO13's partners at 9News that they have already been seeing patients from out of state, as controversial bans against care, especially for minors roll out across states.

KRDO13 reached out to multiple organizations to understand opponents to the change, but none of them replied to our request for a comment.

Liss Smith, the communications and advocacy director for Inside Out, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth, added that this change was helpful for a community that didn't have many options for care.

"It's really difficult to find gender-affirming care in Colorado Springs. A lot of folks that we work with and a lot of people I know personally go to Denver, which is a huge drain on time and energy and money that a lot of folks can't afford. So it's really difficult to find that care here. And it's extra exciting then that there is a local partner focused on providing gender-affirming community care here in Colorado Springs," Smith said.