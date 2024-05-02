Fox News’ Bill Hemmer heads north — way north — for look at U.S. military preparedness

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News’ Bill Hemmer went on a road trip, but it was far from a beach vacation. The news anchor headed to the Arctic Circle for a documentary, “Battle for the Arctic,” that talks about U.S. military preparedness in the region, available on the Fox Nation streaming service. His trip included a brief ride in a nuclear submarine, a visit that required a chain saw to spend more than an hour cutting through the ice to enable anyone to climb down the hatch to enter. His special doubles as a travelogue with scenes of endless expanses of white. Hemmer noted that the Arctic sea ice is receding, but said the reasons why are “points of debate.”

