Dump truck hit light pole on south side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck striking a light pole at Union and MLK bypass just before 11am Thursday.

CSFD says while there were no injuries, the diesel tank on the dump truck dislodged which prompted the fire department to dispatch a hazmat team.

Upon arrival, CSFD Hazmat found no fuel spill. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

CSFD is advising drivers to be aware of minor traffic delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.