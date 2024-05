COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Platte Ave and Wooten Rd.

This is near the Citadel Mall on the east side of Colorado Springs.

CSFD says that Southbound Wooten is closed at Platte.

CSFD is asking drivers to avoid the area while crews work.

This is a developing story.