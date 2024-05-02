Central College art student uses grief to remember Moo’s BBQ family in senior project

By Beau Bowman

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) — One massive painting at Central College in Pella is its artist’s way of grieving the loss of her friend and boss.

KCCI told you in 2022 about Moo’s BBQ in Newton closing after the owner, Jeremy Biondi, died.

Now, Central College student Sophie Kruger is modeling her senior seminar project after a photograph taken on her last day working at Moo’s BBQ.

“It was kind of this mourning the loss of Jeremy but also mourning the loss of my awesome job where I got to do everything that I loved,” she said.

KCCI’s Beau Bowman shows us how the employees are coping with the death and remembering the place they loved.

