Biden meets with families of law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

By Sam Fossum, Kaanita Iyer and Betsy Klein, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday met with the families of four law enforcement officers who were killed in a shooting in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this week.

The four officers, including one deputy US marshal, were killed Monday while attempting to serve a warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The officers were met with gunfire from a “high-powered rifle” and returned fire, fatally shooting the suspect, according to the local police chief.

“I just came from Charlotte. I spent some time with some of the families of the eight police officers who were shot in the line of duty on Monday – four of them were killed,” Biden said as he began remarks on lead pipe replacement in Wilmington, North Carolina, naming the four officers killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

He offered his prayers to the families and “for the recovery of the brave wounded.”

“Every time an officer puts on that shield and walks out the door, a family member wonders whether they’re gonna get that call,” he said.

Following the killing, Biden spoke with Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and issued a statement mourning the four officers – whom he called “heroes” – while making the case for more funding for police departments and a ban on assault weapons.

As of Tuesday, 136 officers have been shot in the line of duty this year, according to the Fraternal Order of Police, an organization representing US law enforcement officers. Twenty of those officers died.

While in Charlotte, the president also met with officers wounded in the shooting.

During his remarks, Biden noted that crime rates are down nationally, but he called for more resources for officers , and reiterated a call to combat gun violence.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings thanked Biden for his visit to Charlotte in a post on X.

“Thank you to @POTUS for stopping in to meet with our officers and families of fallen officers today. I have been so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support this entire week. It has been one of the toughest weeks for all of @CMPD, but to know that we have the support of our country all the way up to the highest office means so much,” wrote Jennings.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Thursday.

CNN’s Devon M. Sayers, Shawn Nottingham and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.