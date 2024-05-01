Detours have been added for overnight off-ramp closures in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An update has come out for those driving I-25 in Pueblo. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will be closing the northbound off-ramp tonight, May 1, at Exit 104 Drew Dix Parkway and Dillon Drive for a lane striping project.

There will be detours starting again at 9:00 tonight through 6:00 am tomorrow. One detour will take you to Exit 102 at Eagle Ridge. Another detour will be added at Purcell Boulevard Exit 108 as well.

Drivers will have about four to eight miles added to their commute. So plan ahead if you drive I-25 late tonight or early tomorrow morning through Pueblo.