Tornado hits a Kansas town, leaving at least 1 dead and several hurt

(CNN) — One person was killed and three other people were injured when a tornado hit the northeastern Kansas town of Westmoreland on Tuesday afternoon, according to a Pottawatomie County spokesperson.

Authorities were still in the process of notifying the person’s next of kin, according to spokesperson Becky Ryan, who didn’t disclose any more information about the storm victim in a phone call with CNN.

A tornado hit Westmoreland, which has about 740 residents, at about 4:50 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The three injured didn’t need to be admitted to a hospital, Ryan said at a news conference.

The tornado “took the north – you know, half of the town,” Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager said.

Twenty-two houses were destroyed or are unlivable, and 13 other homes and one business were damaged, Ryan said. Three RVs and some outbuildings also were destroyed, Ryan said.

Damaged structures included Pottawatomie County administration buildings in Westmoreland.

A curfew began Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to a news release.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was assisting in search efforts, the patrol told CNN in an emailed release.

“A tornado did hit the town of Westmoreland. We have several troopers in Westmoreland and others responding to the area. Currently, they are assisting with house-to-house search and rescue efforts,” Technical Trooper Jodi Clary said in the release.

Electricity was out in the city and crews were working to restore power, Ryan said.

Westmoreland is roughly a 60-mile drive northwest of Topeka.

