TDECU Launches Cares Foundation to Strengthen Community Ties and Boost Local Support in Houston

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU), a beacon of community involvement and support in Houston, has further solidified its commitment to local development through the creation of the TDECU Cares Foundation. Spearheaded by TDECU’s dynamic leadership team, including Sheiludis Moyett, the Foundation’s president and TDECU’s senior vice president and chief digital and marketing officer, the nonprofit is setting ambitious goals to amplify its positive impact on the community.

Under the guidance of TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson and supported by other key figures such as Gulf Coast Market President Joshua Brian and Montgomery County Market President Will Warren, the foundation has already begun making significant strides. Their efforts were marked by a successful fraud prevention seminar in Lake Jackson and a generous $10,000 donation to Brazosport College’s on-campus food pantry, Gator Mart, highlighting their focus on tangible support for local needs.

“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Moyett expressed with enthusiasm about the foundation’s future initiatives, indicating a series of planned actions designed to extend the foundation’s reach and effectiveness across Houston and beyond.

Ranked as the number one credit union in the Houston area by the Houston Business Journal for 2023, with over $4.74 billion in local assets, TDECU continues to innovate not only in financial services but also in community engagement. The establishment of the TDECU Cares Foundation is a testament to their ongoing dedication to “build a brighter future for our community,” as Joshua Brian stated during the launch.

As TDECU expands its operations, the integration of the foundation into its core activities illustrates a deepening commitment to community outreach, which Sheiludis Moyett describes as increasingly significant within the organization. With this new chapter, TDECU not only aims to maintain its market leadership but also to enrich the lives of its members and the broader community, promising a more impactful presence in the Houston area.

For more information, go to: TDECU.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.