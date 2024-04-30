Several off-ramps of I-25 will be closing in Pueblo for lane striping operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Transportation will be closing the north and southbound off-ramps at I-25 this week. Crews will be in Pueblo for two nights as they perform lane striping operations.

The work is at the intersection of Drew Dix Parkway and Dillon Drive at Exit 104. The roadway will be closed tonight at 9:00 until tomorrow morning at 6:00. Drivers traveling in the area will be re-directed toward Exit 102 at Eagle Ridge Boulevard where they’ll turn right onto Elizabeth Street to continue right onto Dillon Drive.

CDOT officials say the detour will add four miles to commutes so be sure to plan ahead as you make your way out the door. For more information and updates on the project, click here.