Organic bulk walnuts sold in natural food stores tied to dangerous E. coli outbreak

At least a dozen people in California and Washington have been sickened with E. coli food poisoning linked to organic walnuts sold in bulk. Seven people have been hospitalized and two have developed a dangerous kidney disease linked to the bacteria. The walnuts were sold at natural food and co-op stores in 19 states, including Whole Foods and Market of Choice. Gibson Farms Inc. of Hollister, California, has recalled walnuts with expiration dates between May 21, 2015 and June 7, 2025. Consumers should check to see if they bought organic walnuts tied to the recall.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.