Multiple college across Denver have announced online classes due to on-campus protests

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pro-Palestine protests continue on campuses across the country including the Auraria campus in Denver. The campus is home to several Colorado colleges. Those campuses include the: Metropolitan University of Denver, University of Colorado Denver, and the Community College in Denver.

Following the sixth day of protests C.C.D's president sent an email to students notifying them that all in-person classes were canceled. The email attributed the decision to safety issues forcing students to go remote the week before graduation.

Protesters have since set up a homework tent where students can study for finals. The demonstration at Auraria started on April 25, with about 100 protesters on the Tivoli quad.