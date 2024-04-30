Jackson man hears heartbeat live in donor recipient of late legal ward

By Py’Necious Cowart

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Saturday, Matt Nalker, the legal guardian of Cody Richardson, experienced the moving moment of hearing Cody’s heartbeat once again.

Nalker is also the executive director of the “Arc of Mississippi.” Cody endured extreme abuse and neglect in a group home during his childhood. He tragically passed away last year at 25 years old.

Cody’s heart now beats in Scott Bennett who was battling cardiomyopathy and clinging to life in a medically induced coma before the life-saving transplant one year ago.

“Cody always had the desire to be a part of a family, but it never really worked out for him until a year ago,” Nalker said. “He would be so proud to be here.”

Organizers of the hearing session say thanks to Cody, Scott got to celebrate another birthday.

