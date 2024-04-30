Harris Health Systems Breaking Ground On $1 Billion New Hospital Project

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

April 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Harris Health System, a cornerstone of healthcare in Houston, is set to dramatically expand its services with the groundbreaking of a new $1 billion hospital project on May 9th. This state-of-the-art facility, poised to enhance the northeast Houston landscape, represents a significant advancement in medical care and infrastructure, aimed at replacing the aging Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital.

The new hospital, to be located at 5656 Kelley St., is slated for completion in 2028 and promises to be a beacon of modern healthcare with its 12-story building encompassing 1.3 million square feet. It will feature 450 beds, including 390 permanent and 60 temporary or shelled beds, ensuring all patient rooms are private to maximize comfort and privacy. With 15 dedicated operating rooms and a cutting-edge hybrid operating room, the hospital is designed to cater to a wide range of medical needs from routine procedures to complex surgeries.

A standout feature of the new hospital will be its pursuit of Level 1 trauma center certification, making it the first such facility outside of the Texas Medical Center. This certification signifies the hospital’s capability to provide comprehensive care for every injury level, solidifying its role as a critical healthcare provider in the region.

The design and construction of the hospital are being led by Houston-based HKS Architects and St. Louis-based McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., ensuring top-tier expertise in its development. Notably, the existing LBJ Hospital will be transformed into a mental health facility, further expanding Harris Health System’s services once the new hospital opens.

This ambitious project is part of a larger $2.5 billion bond approved by Harris County voters, which also includes renovations to Ben Taub Hospital and the construction of new health clinics. These initiatives underscore Harris Health System’s shift from merely managing disease to promoting community health, with new community clinics aimed at becoming health hubs that offer comprehensive services beyond traditional medical care.

CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa has emphasized the importance of this expansion in addressing capacity issues while enhancing the system’s ability to serve as a cornerstone for community health and social services. This project not only promises to elevate healthcare quality and accessibility but also to strengthen the fabric of the community it serves.

As Houston continues to grow, the development of such facilities is vital to ensuring the health and wellbeing of its residents, making this groundbreaking a significant milestone for Harris Health System and for the community at large.

For more info, visit harrishealth.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.