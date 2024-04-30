First-degree murder charge filed following wrong way crash on I-35

By Heidi Schmidt

OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) — A New Jersey man is charged with first-degree murder, and other crimes, for his alleged role in a wrong-way crash that killed the passenger in his car.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office charged Matthew Karabas, 27, of Monroe, N.J., Monday.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Karabas is also charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence, and fleeing a police officer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log Karabas’ Jeep Gladiator crossed into the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 south of 199th Street around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, April 28.

ALSO READ: Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 9-year-old Lenexa boy dies in alleged drunk driving crash The Jeep hit a northbound tractor trailer driven by Garrido S. Chinea, 29, of Kansas City, Mo.

Emergency responders transported Karabas to a hospital with serious injuries, according to the KHP report. His passenger, Eric M. Diaz, 22, of Melbourne, Fla., died in the crash.

