Colorado Springs Utilities says it’s time to shift watering schedules

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With the onset of May, Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is alerting residents that it's time to shift outdoor watering schedules.

CSU said beginning May 1, outdoor watering should be done before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Customers can still choose up to three days a week to water, but should adjust their weekly watering days each month per recommended lawn watering schedules, according to the utility.

This rule will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

According to CSU, water-wise rules help prevent unnecessary water waste in our community and are designed to support healthy landscapes in our semi-arid region while making good use of water resources.

Additional rules, which are in effect year-around include:

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days. Don't let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters. Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days. Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose. Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks, and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

For more information on water-wise rules, visit Colorado Springs Utilities.