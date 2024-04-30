Breaking HIV Stigma: AHF Billboards Champion Thriving Lives

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

April 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a groundbreaking move, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) unveils its latest out-of-home advertising campaign, aimed at dismantling the stigma surrounding HIV testing and celebrating individuals thriving with the virus. This innovative initiative not only encourages testing but also underscores that living with HIV doesn’t equate to giving up on life’s joys. With the campaign’s focal point being the URL HIVcare.org, individuals are directed to AHF’s comprehensive directory of service locations across the nation.

According to HIV.gov, approximately 1.2 million people in the US live with HIV, with 13% unaware of their status, underscoring the crucial need for testing. AHF’s Thriving campaign seeks to elevate and honor those living with HIV, emphasizing the importance of testing and accessing care when needed.

Dr. Michael Dube, National Medical Director for AHF’s Public Health Division, stresses the significance of testing and timely care, stating, “Not knowing your status and neglecting necessary care can impede your quality of life.” AHF’s commitment to providing comprehensive HIV services spans over 1.9 million patients globally, offering everything from testing and counseling to specialized treatment by dedicated providers.

The campaign spans various mediums, including billboards, transit shelters, bus interiors, posters, benches, and standalone kiosks across 14 states and additional territories for a three-month rotation. By showcasing six diverse images of individuals thriving in their unique ways, AHF underscores that thriving means different things to different people.

The CDC reports approximately 32,000 new HIV infections annually, with stigma contributing to testing hesitancy. AHF’s campaign aims to shift this narrative, spotlighting how access to affordable care enables individuals to flourish. Research demonstrates that adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) not only impacts viral load but also improves overall health outcomes, including sleep, employment, stress management, and food security.

By championing the lives of individuals living with HIV, AHF’s campaign not only promotes testing but also fosters understanding, compassion, and empowerment within communities. Let’s break the stigma and celebrate thriving lives together!

For more info, visit www. HIVcare.org or HIV.gov

