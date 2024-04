Trump praises ‘great meeting’ with DeSantis in Florida — their first conversation since governor dropped out of GOP primary

By Kristen Holmes and Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a “great meeting” in Florida on Sunday.

The meeting — their first conversation since DeSantis dropped out of the GOP primary in January — was arranged through Steve Witkoff, Trump’s longtime friend and luxury real estate developer, at the request of DeSantis, according to a source close to Trump. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

DeSantis was playing golf at the Shell Bay Club and agreed to have breakfast with Trump, according to a source familiar.

“We had a great meeting yesterday, arranged by mutual friend Steve Witkoff, at his beautiful Shell Bay Club in Hollywood, Florida,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.”

The presumptive GOP nominee noted he was “very happy to have the full and enthusiastic support” of the Florida governor.

Witkoff is hosting a fundraiser in Miami for Trump next Sunday, according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN.

DeSantis told donors and supporters at an appreciation retreat earlier this month that he would help fundraise for Trump, two sources familiar with the details told CNN.

“I think his finance committee certainly will follow his lead and his donors will,” DeSantis supporter and Texas businessman Roy Bailey said Monday. “So, I think you can create a lot of value for the Trump campaign.”

Following his failed White House bid, DeSantis endorsed Trump in the Republican primary, but he has not appeared with the presumptive GOP nominee at any campaign events since.

As CNN reported in February, DeSantis has made a concerted effort to keep in touch with the people who supported his presidential campaign, including donors and leaders in the early nominating states as he eyes a 2028 bid.

“I haven’t ruled anything out,” he said in a private conversation with supporters at the time, according to multiple outlets that reviewed a leaked recording and confirmed to CNN by three individuals who listened to the call. He also said on that call he has no intention of serving as vice president.

CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to clarify where in the Miami metro area Trump and DeSantis met on Sunday and to include Trump’s reaction.

CNN’s Steve Contorno and Alayna Treene contributed to this report.

