Warmer Days Return

Drier air is moving toward Colorado's Front Range and with it will be warmer temperatures. A few stray showers formed over the Palmer Divide near Calhan, but those showers moved out quickly.

Monday starts out with plenty of sunshine, the winds will be out of the west by midday and temperatures will climb back into the upper 60s. Dry conditions stick around through Wednesday with only a slight chance for a stray storm, and highs will reach the lower 70s.

Another storm system will cover the area on Thursday, dropping temperatures back into the mid 50s. There's a pretty good chance most areas will get plenty of rain, and even a little snow over Monument, but like last Saturday's storm, temperatures will spring back up into the upper 60s for the weekend.