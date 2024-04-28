Russian drones set a hotel ablaze in a Ukrainian Black Sea city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Ukraine say Russian drones struck the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, setting a hotel ablaze and damaging energy infrastructure while ammunition shortages continue to hobble Kyiv’s troops in the more than 2-year-old war. The governor of Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv province said there were no casualties in the attack early Sunday. Russian state agency RIA carried claims that the strike on Mykolaiv targeted a shipyard where naval drones are assembled, as well as a hotel housing “English-speaking mercenaries” who have fought for Kyiv. Those claims could not be independently verified. Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 17 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight over four regions in the country’s southwest.

