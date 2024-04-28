Lionel Messi scores twice and breaks two Major League Soccer records in emphatic Inter Miami win

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi’s start to the new Major League Soccer season has been impressive, even by the Argentine great’s lofty standards.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old continued his fine goalscoring form, netting twice as Inter Miami beat the New England Revolution 4-1 in front of a record crowd at the Gillette Stadium.

Inter Miami sits atop the MLS Eastern Conference after a brilliant start which has included six victories in 11 games.

Messi has been the creator and goalscorer in chief during that period, scoring nine league goals – currently the most by any player in the MLS – and recording seven assists.

In front of 65,612 fans – a new attendance record for a Revolution home game – Messi set two MLS records.

His 16 goal contributions is the most by any player in the first seven matches of a season, according to the league, while he also became the first player to make multiple goal contributions in five consecutive matches.

Bottom-of-the-division Revolution took an early lead through Tomás Chancalay, but Messi’s goals, in the 32nd and 68th minute, put Miami in command. Benjamin Cremaschi extended the advantage in the 83rd minute before Messi turned provider to set up Luis Suárez for a late goal.

“People come to every stadium to see Leo, that’s true, but they also want their team to win,” Miami head coach Gerardo Martino said in Spanish postgame, per the MLS.

“We’re motivated by the atmosphere we always find where we play and this also incentivizes the opponents a lot.”

Messi has helped draw huge crowds whenever he has played with fans eager to watch a player who has won the World Cup with Argentina and eight Ballon d’Or awards. Last week, there was a record home crowd at Chase Field as Nashville SC hosted Miami.

He has also contributed significantly to the transformation of Miami’s fortunes, helping the team win its first trophy last August, as well as taking it to the top of the Eastern Conference standings this campaign.

