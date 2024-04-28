Colorado Springs man to be sentenced tomorrow after pleading guilty to federal espionage charges

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs man will face a federal Judge Monday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to six counts of espionage related charges. Legal experts say he could face as little as five years in federal prison, but is more likely to face more than that.

Court records show that in 2022, Jareh Dalke, a former National Security Agency (NSA) employee made a deal in an encrypted email with a person he thought worked for the Russian government, but was instead an undercover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent. The FBI executed a search warrant at Dalke's home in Colorado Springs after he attempted to hand these material over to the undercover agent.

The deal included an exchange in cryptocurrency for top secret and secret documents he had obtained during his employment with the government. Dalke was also an Army Veteran with "secret" clearance before he retired.

Court records also show that Dalke was hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt and had explained that to the person he was emailing.

According to legal expert Jeremy Loew, Dalke's charges typically have hefty sentences tied to them.

"So Mr. Dalke has essentially been accused of attempting to sell trade secrets or government secrets or secrets to a foreign government. And as a result of that, he arguably could be facing the death penalty," Loew said. "Now, in this case, the US attorneys have agreed that Mr. Dalke will not essentially face the death penalty."

According to Loew, espionage charges only carry the possibility of the death penalty in a time of war. The United States is technically in a time of peace right now. Loew explained that espionage typically carries higher consequences in Federal Court because it includes conspiring with a foreign entity.

However, Loew explained treason can come with heft sentences as well.

"Treason can carry a life sentence, but a minimum of five years in prison" Loew explained. "So Mr. Dalke is likely to go to prison. He is unlikely to face the death penalty or almost absolutely will not face the death penalty unless, for some reason, the federal judge decides not to accept the plea deal."

According to court records, federal Judges have not accepted Dalke's plea deal.

Loew continued to say that he would face a minimum of five years in prison but is more likely to face a mid-level sentence on Monday morning.