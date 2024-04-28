Aerial photos show wide devastation left by tornado in China’s Guangzhou

BEIJING (AP) — Aerial photos posted by Chinese state media have shown the wide devastation of a part of the southern city of Guangzhou after a tornado swept through the day before, killing five people, injuring dozens others and damaging over a hundred buildings. As businesses and residents began cleaning debris Sunday, the images showed block upon block of devastation in the hardest hit areas with a few clusters of buildings standing amid the destruction, a truck overturned on its side and cars crushed by rubble. Authorities say 141 factory buildings were damaged. The sprawling city is a manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

