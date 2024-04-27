Mexican journalist is slain south of Mexico City, spurring outrage among colleagues
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican journalists are protesting a day after one of their colleagues was killed in the southern state of Morelos. Reporters on Saturday demanded a transparent investigation into the killing of journalist Roberto Figueroa and vented anger over the dangers that reporters face in Mexico. Figueroa covered local politics and gained a social media following through satirical videos. He was the first journalist to be killed this year in Mexico, which is ranked as the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere and the country with the highest number of missing journalists in the world, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.