Crews plan to extinguish fire Saturday night from train derailment near Arizona-New Mexico line

LUPTON, Ariz. (AP) — Crews plan to extinguish a fire on Saturday night from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line that forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 40. Some wreckage has been removed from the tracks, but about 35 rail cars remain, including a half-dozen rail cars that were carrying non-odorous propane and had caught fire. No injuries were reported in the derailment Friday of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona. About 40 people living within a two-mile radius of the derailment site remain evacuated as a precaution. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

