Body of climber recovered after 1,000-foot fatal fall on Alaska peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say helicopter crew has recovered the body of a climber who died after falling about 1,000 feet while on a steep, technical route on Mount Johnson in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. Park officials say 52-year-old Robbi Mecus of Keene Valley, New York, died of injuries sustained in a fall Thursday while climbing a route on the southeast face of Mount Johnson. His climbing partner, a 30-year-old woman from California, was seriously injured. She was rescued Friday and flown to an Anchorage hospital. The helicopter tried to recover the body of the climber who died but was forced back by deteriorating weather. Better weather on Saturday morning allowed the helicopter to return and recover Mecus’ body.

