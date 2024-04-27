Baird scores a goal, assists on another by Acosta to help Cincinnati beat Rapids 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luciano Acosto scored, Corey Baird added a goal and an assist and FC Cincinnati beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. Acosta opened the scoring with a first-timer that slipped inside the post in the 42nd minute. Baird doubled the advantage when he slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball played by Luca Orellano and capitalized on a one-on-one with Zach Steffen, lofting a chip shot over the 6-foot-3 goalkeeper into the net in the 64th minute. Moise Bombito scored his second MLS goal to cap the scoring in the 72nd. Djordje Mihailovic played a corner kick to the 24-year-old Bombito whose header bounced inside the back post. Steffen finished with seven saves for Colorado (4-3-3).

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.