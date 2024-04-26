Under-pressure Scottish leader cancels major speech as confidence vote in his government looms

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader has cancelled a speech as he fights for his political life in the wake of his decision to pull the plug on a three-year power-sharing agreement. First Minister Humza Yousaf of the Scottish National Party cancelled Friday’s speech following his decision to tear up the power-sharing deal with the much smaller Greens. Without the support of the Greens, the SNP is two votes shy of a majority in the Scottish Parliament. Scottish Labour said it will lodge a vote of no confidence in the Scottish government next week. If the government loses the vote, then it would be forced to resign and early elections could be on the cards.

