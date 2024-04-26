Retired pro wrestler, failed congressional candidate indicted in Vegas murder case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A retired professional wrestler who failed in bids for Congress from Nevada and Texas has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of an Idaho man during a Halloween Party last year at a Las Vegas Strip hotel. Daniel Rodimer is due before a Nevada judge May 8 following his indictment Friday in the death of Christopher Tapp. Rodimer’s defense attorneys say he maintains his complete innocence. Rodimer is 45 and now lives in Texas. He is free on $200,000 bail. Tapp was 47 and lived in Idaho Falls, where he received almost $12 million in a wrongful conviction settlement after serving more than 20 years in prison for a 1996 killing he didn’t commit.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.