Police are now investigating a deadly overnight crash at a major Colorado Springs intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly overnight crash has closed a major Colorado Springs intersection. It happened just before 1:30 this morning on eastbound Platte and Academy.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the crash as a possible hit-and-run case. They have confirmed that one person has died. Police have not mentioned if there are any arrests or suspects in the investigation.

The intersection of Platte and Academy will remain closed until further notice and the police department's major crash team should be in charge of determining exactly what happened here. Just south of the crash is the ongoing South Academy construction project which likely will add to traffic congestion during this morning's rush hour.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.