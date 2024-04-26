Outgoing Dutch prime minister visits Turkey’s Erdogan in his bid for the NATO chief position

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Netherlands’ outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte is in Turkey, seeking support from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his bid for the seat of NATO secretary general. The incumbent NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, is nearing the end of his term. Rutte on Friday spoke at a joint news conference with Erdogan. Rutte said the southern wing of NATO “needs Turkey and its leadership,” describing Ankara as a very influential actor in the region and a geopolitical power. Erdogan made no commitments on who Turkey’s would support but said its decision would be within the alliance’s framework.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.