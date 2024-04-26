Memorial concert held at Sunshine Studios for Samuel Knopp, UCCS double homicide victim

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sunshine Studios held a memorial concert Sunday night, benefitting the family of Samuel Knopp, former University of Colorado Colorado Springs student, one victim of the double homicide that took place on campus.

Four bands played at the venue, and according to band members, around half of the proceeds from tickets went to benefit Knopp's family.

"I'm honored. I'm very honored to be a part of this and to be able to sing," Aaron Peoples, lead singer for Hopefully Soon, one band that performed this evening said. "This is the best way I can honor a fellow musician."

Knopp was a musician himself and was well-known in the music community in Colorado Springs.

"Sam was like the Eddie Van Halen of the 21st century," Anthony Scornovacco, a musician playing at the event said.

Scornovacco said that the sold merch also benefited Knopp's family. He also raffled a guitar Knopp played with two strings broken, something Knopp had done before he died.

"The strings on it were probably about six years old. He strummed one or two chords on it and two of the strings snapped off," Scornovacco said.

Hundreds attended the event in memory of Samuel Knopp.