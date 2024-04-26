Skip to Content
News

Memorial concert held at Sunshine Studios for Samuel Knopp, UCCS double homicide victim

By
Updated
today at 11:17 PM
Published 11:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sunshine Studios held a memorial concert Sunday night, benefitting the family of Samuel Knopp, former University of Colorado Colorado Springs student, one victim of the double homicide that took place on campus.

Four bands played at the venue, and according to band members, around half of the proceeds from tickets went to benefit Knopp's family.

"I'm honored.  I'm very honored to be a part of this and to be able to sing," Aaron Peoples, lead singer for Hopefully Soon, one band that performed this evening said. "This is the best way I can honor a fellow musician."

Knopp was a musician himself and was well-known in the music community in Colorado Springs.

"Sam was like the Eddie Van Halen of the 21st century," Anthony Scornovacco, a musician playing at the event said.

Scornovacco said that the sold merch also benefited Knopp's family. He also raffled a guitar Knopp played with two strings broken, something Knopp had done before he died.

"The strings on it were probably about six years old. He strummed one or two chords on it and two of the strings snapped off," Scornovacco said.

Hundreds attended the event in memory of Samuel Knopp.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Coffey

Emily is a Reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content