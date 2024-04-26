Skip to Content
Is Pikes Peak shrinking? Scientists say 'America's Mountain' is now 2 feet shorter

KRDO
By
today at 11:11 AM
Published 6:59 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scientists for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have revealed that Pikes Peak is two feet shorter than you might have thought.

Across the Centennial State now, new measurements reveal that the heights of many 14ers have been evaluated as shorter.

"It's not that the mountain has changed. All that has changed is our ability to measure it," U.S. Geological Survey Scientist Samantha Arundel said.

Arundel added that experts in her field are constantly finding new technology and methods to measure these mountains more precisely.

"These are geological features that have been around for a long time and they change very, very slowly," Arundel said.

Annabelle Childers

Annabelle is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

