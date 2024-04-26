Is Pikes Peak shrinking? Scientists say ‘America’s Mountain’ is now 2 feet shorter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Scientists for the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have revealed that Pikes Peak is two feet shorter than you might have thought.

Across the Centennial State now, new measurements reveal that the heights of many 14ers have been evaluated as shorter.

"It's not that the mountain has changed. All that has changed is our ability to measure it," U.S. Geological Survey Scientist Samantha Arundel said.

Arundel added that experts in her field are constantly finding new technology and methods to measure these mountains more precisely.

"These are geological features that have been around for a long time and they change very, very slowly," Arundel said.