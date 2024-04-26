Humane Society sees influx of cats following closure of Pueblo motel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) took in 38 cats after the city shut down a motel in Pueblo.

HSPPR says that in the process of shutting down the hotel, several rooms were found with pets inside, including one room containing 38 live cats. Animal Law Enforcement was dispatched for assistance, and all cats were brought to HSPPR because they had nowhere else to go.

Most of the cats have been surrendered to HSPPR and they are working to evaluate the medical needs of all the animals involved.

HSPPR says that they anticipate many will require medical care, including parasite and dental treatment, spay and neuter surgeries, and anything else they need to heal.

According to HSPPR, the resources required to care for such a massive influx of pets are incredibly draining.

HSPPR is asking for emergency donations to help care for the 38 cats and the other animals in the shelter.

If you'd like to make a donation or see the animals up for adoption, click here.