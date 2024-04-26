Firefighters rescue turtle from abandoned house fire

By Eric Schucht

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Firefighters rescued a turtle Thursday morning from a fire at an abandoned two-story house in South Natomas, the Sacramento Fire Department said.

Firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to the scene at the 1000 block of Garden Highway. Upon arrival they found heavy smoke coming from the boarded-up building, Sac Fire said. There were no fire hydrants on the property, making access to water for the firefighters onsite difficult.

Additional water trucks from the West Sacramento Fire Department were called in for assistance, according to dispatcher radio communication.

It was unclear how the turtle ended up inside the house. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

