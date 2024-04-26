Burkina Faso Suspends BBC and Voice of America after covering report on mass killings
By JESSICA DONATI
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Burkina Faso has suspended the BBC and Voice of America radio stations for their coverage of a report by Human Rights Watch on a mass killing of civilians carried out by the country’s armed forces. Burkina Faso’s communication spokesperson Tonssira Myrian Corine Sanou said both radio stations would be suspended for two weeks, and warned other media networks to avoid reporting on the story. According to the report published by Human Rights Watch on Thursday, the army killed some 223 civilians, including 56 children, in villages accused of cooperating with militants.