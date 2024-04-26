As border debate shifts right, Sen. Alex Padilla emerges as persistent counterforce for immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Padilla is taking practically every opportunity to put his stamp on the Democratic Party’s approach to immigration. The California senator is pressing his case in face-to-face moments with President Joe Biden, in regular calls with top White House staff and sometimes in outspoken criticism. Padilla is the son of Mexican immigrants and the first Latino to represent his state in the Senate. He’s emerged as a persistent force at a time when Democrats are increasingly focused on border security and the country’s posture toward immigrants is uncertain. Padilla is optimistic about his party’s ability to win support both from and for immigrant communities.

