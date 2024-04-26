A former Democratic Georgia congressman hopes abortion can power his state Supreme Court bid

HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. John Barrow is trying to harness a voter backlash to abortion restrictions to unseat Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson. The May 21 election is nonpartisan, but Pinson was appointed in 2022 by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Barrow is telling voters he believes they have a state constitutional right to abortion. Pinson says it would be inappropriate to discuss his views on abortion. An openly political approach like Barrow’s could be the future for Georgia court races. Observers say the Dobbs decision overturning a national right to abortion has pumped money and political energy into state supreme court races nationwide.

