Two people hospitalized after a car drove off of I-25 and landed on Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people are in the hospital with critical injuries after a car drove off I-25 crashing onto North Nevada Avenue last night.

Colorado Springs police say they got the call around 10 o'clock last night, April 24, for a car that drove through a guard rail crashing along the I-25 off-ramp at North Nevada Avenue. As of this morning, an investigation is underway to determine how this happened. So far we know two cars were involved one of them was an Audi SUV.

Two lanes going northbound along the interstate were also shut down for several hours while the scene was processed. However, officers say this should not impact morning commutes.