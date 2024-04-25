Tipsy Treats to Go: A Taste of Handcrafted Cocktails and Southern Comfort in Houston

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

April 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, we have a revelation in revelry! Introducing Tipsy Treats to Go, Upper Kirby’s latest haunt for eclectic libations and soulful cuisine. This lively establishment is the brainchild of Houston’s own Sherrel Lemon, who, in just two short months, has turned her vision into the city’s newest buzz. It’s not just a bar, it’s a cultural experience, imbued with the vibrancy of Houston’s spirit and a zest for memorable moments.

Creating an Experience

As you enter Tipsy Treats to Go, you’re immediately embraced by its kaleidoscopic charm. Pink hues, gold accents, and an enchanting carousel horse set the stage for an experience that’s uniquely Houston. Sherrel’s dynamic personality is the heartbeat of this venue, fueling a place where every visit is an escape from the mundane. A Menu of Delights

Atop a throne-like gold stool, you’ll explore a menu that’s a testament to Sherrel’s Southern roots. Tipsy Treats to Go is revolutionizing the Houston cocktail scene with eco-friendly, take-home pouches of handcrafted drinks, perfect for those who desire sophistication on the go. Complement your choice with a selection of ‘slow-cooked, fast-served’ comfort dishes, from the hearty Red Beans and Rice to the beloved Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Rice and Cornbread. And for the weekend warriors, the brunch lineup featuring Shrimp & Grits is not to be missed.

Sherrel’s Philosophy of Giving

From a tenacious young mother to a maven of Houston’s nightlife, Sherrel’s journey has been one of resilience and charm. Her secret? A blend of skillful mixology and her grandmother’s culinary legacies. Sherrel’s philosophy is simple: life is better tipsy—joyful, forgiving, and celebratory.

The Spirited Heart of Houston

Find your way to 3839 Southwest Fwy, where the doors to this urban oasis swing wide from Tuesday to Sunday. Tipsy Treats to Go is not just a destination but a centerpiece in Houston’s diverse tapestry. Join the Tipsy Lifestyle

Tipsy Treats to Go is more than a spot for a nightcap—it’s where your Houston story gets a splash of magic. Plan your next outing or event with us and be assured of an unforgettable time.

Dive Into the Experience

Ready to take your senses on a Houston-style joyride? Visit Tipsy Treats to Go, where every cocktail tells a story, and every dish sings a ballad of the South. Your journey into the heart of Houston’s nightlife starts here.

A Call to Houstonians

We’re not just mixing drinks; we’re mixing memories. So, Houston, are you ready to get a little tipsy? Come down to Tipsy Treats to Go and share your stories with us. Let’s toast to the city, to the nights that turn into mornings, and to the memories we’ll cherish forever.

Whether you’re planning an event or just craving a vibrant night out, Tipsy Treats promises an experience that’s both unforgettable and irresistibly joyful. Find them at 3839 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027, open Tuesday through Sunday. Dive into the tipsy lifestyle and discover more at TipsyTreatstoGo.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.