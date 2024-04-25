Pikeview Quarry enters revegetation phase, crews plant trees along quarry scar

A 360 interactive view of the quarry scar

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As a years-long project continues to restore and reclaim the Pikeview Quarry, residents could soon see visible changes to an area many call an "eyesore."

The massive expanse was left behind by the Pikeview Quarry, a limestone mine that was in operation for over 100 years.

Thursday marked a huge step in making the area beautiful again, as multiple city departments showed up to the site to plant trees.

Over the next two months, crews will plant over 31,000 trees and shrubs to fill the scar and transform the area to match the surrounding mountains.

The phases of the quarry scar reclamation required a decade of planning. Consultants and analysts with the city and U.S. Forest Service collaborated to determine how to make the area sound and prevent future issues like erosion and rock slides.

As change and improvements happened behind the scenes though, the scar remained an eyesore for many residents. The history makes these new trees and shrubs set to be planted an exciting new development.

"As far as visual impact, you should see the greening of the grasses next summer, possibly even late this summer," said Jerald Schnabel, President of Castle Aggregates, the group overseeing the reclamation. "The trees won't really start to flourish until 10 to 15 years, so they're a long process."

Once the project is officially deemed complete by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, the City of Colorado Springs is set to receive the property.

Looking toward the future, City Parks and Recreation is discussing plans to turn this scar into a mountain bike park.