Petition started to require bars protect drunk patrons after Riley Strain’s death

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A petition has been started to help pass a law to require bars to call cabs or rideshares for drunk patrons after the disappearance and death of Riley Strain.

“The Riley Act,” according to the petition started by Deborah Borza on Change.org, would make it mandatory for bars to make sure “intoxicated and disoriented individuals” get home safe. Strain, a University of Missouri student, was found in the Cumberland River after he was kicked out of Luke’s 32 Bridge on Broadway in Nashville. He was seen on surveillance camera stumbling around Nashville on March 8 before disappearing. His toxicology results from an autopsy are still pending.

“We were all young once and made choices such as overdrinking or simply (being) at the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s a business owner’s responsibility for safety, not only at their establishment but also for their customers to leave safely.”

TC Restaurant Group, which owns Luke’s 32 Bridge, has maintained Strain was not overserved alcohol at the bar on the night of his disappearance.

“During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters,” TC Restaurant Group said in a statement. “At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s investigation into whether Strain was overserved continues.

