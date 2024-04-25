NFL Draft 2024: Broncos pick QB Bo Nix

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a much-anticipated decision, Broncos top brass have picked Oregon Ducks QB, Bo Nix, in the first round with the 12th overall pick.

24-year-old Nix hails from Pinson, AL.

The 6'2", 217-pound Nix will join quarterback Zach Wilson, formerly of the Jets, who was traded to the Broncos earlier this week.

The Broncos' picks for the entire draft, as of now, are as follows:

Round 1: 12th overall

Round 3: 76th overall

Round 4: 121st overall

Round 5: 136th overall

Round 5: 145th overall

Round 5: 147th overall

Round 6: 207th overall

Round 7: 256th overall