NFL Draft 2024: Broncos pick QB Bo Nix

today at 10:45 PM
Published 7:33 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a much-anticipated decision, Broncos top brass have picked Oregon Ducks QB, Bo Nix, in the first round with the 12th overall pick.

24-year-old Nix hails from Pinson, AL.

The 6'2", 217-pound Nix will join quarterback Zach Wilson, formerly of the Jets, who was traded to the Broncos earlier this week.

Join KRDO13 tonight after the 2024 NFL Draft for full analysis.

The Broncos' picks for the entire draft, as of now, are as follows:

Round 1: 12th overall
Round 3: 76th overall
Round 4: 121st overall
Round 5: 136th overall
Round 5: 145th overall
Round 5: 147th overall
Round 6: 207th overall
Round 7: 256th overall

