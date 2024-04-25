New legislation puts Georgia at forefront of fight against human trafficking

By Abby Kousouris

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed several pieces of legislation to cut down on human trafficking and exploitation of children into law.

Senate Bill 370 will require businesses like convenience stores, hospitals, tattoo shops and massage parlors to post the human trafficking hotline number somewhere in their establishment.

House Bill 1201 allows human trafficking survivors who received first offender or conditional discharge status the ability to vacate such status for certain crimes, so long as the crime was a direct result of being a victim of human trafficking, and defines the term “commercial sexual exploitation recovery center.”

House Bill 993 creates a felony offense for the grooming of a minor. For years, Susan Cobb fought for the bill. Her daughter, Jennifer, was a gymnast. She began training at 11.

Jennifer reported her coach for what she says started as grooming and then turned into sexual abuse. Jeremy Leonard Green was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in 2021 for several charges, including child molestation, WHNS, Atlanta News First’s sister station in Greenville, South Carolina reported. His case has yet to go to trial, but the Hart County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jennifer’s story led to his arrest.

“She knew when she witnessed the same tactics being used on her own another child, she knew she had no other choice but to come forth,” Susan said.

Jennifer died by suicide shortly after testifying at Green’s bond hearing. Susan and her friends and family, who she calls her “warriors,” were there at the bill signing. Kemp gave them each a pen after he signed the bill.

“We do not want anyone to ever endure this pain and the suffering. It destroyed Jennifer. It destroyed our family. It destroyed those that loved her,” said Susan.

Kemp said for years, Georgia was considered a “hot spot” for human trafficking, but “thanks to the GRACE Commission, under the leadership of First Lady Marty Kemp, we have established Georgia as a national leader in this fight by passing legislation that cracks down on both traffickers and buyers while also, and even more importantly, empowering survivors.”

“I could not be more proud to sign the ninth piece of legislation brought forward by the GRACE Commission. Since its formation only five years ago, (it) continues to go after human traffickers and make sure that those caught in trafficking situations know in Georgia, there is always help for them. Both in getting to safety and in moving on to a better life,” Kemp said.

