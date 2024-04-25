Large police presence at Pueblo motel on east side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a large police presence at a motel in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave in Pueblo.

KRDO13 has a crew on the scene and is gathering more information. A spokesperson for the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that the city is expected to release more information later today.

The City did say that the declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that begins today at 7 p.m. and ends at 7 a.m. on April 28, is connected to the operation.

The City of Pueblo is assisting in a multi-agency operation in the 2000 block of N. Hudson Ave. Several concurrent investigations are occurring during this operation. We anticipate we can provide additional information regarding this operation at approximately 1:00 p.m. today after we have had some time to process information on these investigations. No other updates will be available until then. This emergency declaration is in response to the multi-agency operation response. City of Pueblo

This is a developing story.