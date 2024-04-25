Gordon, Jokic lead the Nuggets to the brink of a sweep with a 112-105 win over the Lakers in Game 3
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Denver Nuggets moved to the brink of the second round with a 112-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the first-round series. Aaron Gordon had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 22 points and Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists as the defending NBA champion Nuggets won their 11th consecutive meeting with the Lakers since 2022. Anthony Davis had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and LeBron James added 26 points and nine assists in the Lakers’ seventh consecutive postseason loss to Denver over the past two years.