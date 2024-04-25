Detroit-area man charged with manslaughter in fatal building explosion

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit businessman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with an explosion at a building he owned in which a nitrous oxide cannister propelled through the air, killing another man. Thirty-one-year-old Noor Noel Kestou of Commerce Township was charged Thursday in connection with the March 4 explosion that killed 19-year-old Turner Lee Salter. The explosion occurred in a building housing a distributor for the vaping industry called Goo. Kestou’s attorney, James Thomas, says he had no comment on the case. Authorities have scheduled a Friday morning news conference to discuss the case.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.